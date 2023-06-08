A photo shows festival goers at the Mōʻiliʻili Summer Fest on Saturday, July 2, 2022 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Mōʻiliʻili Summer Fest)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 10th annual Mōʻiliʻili Summer Fest is set to return in July. Organizers are expecting thousands to celebrate summer in Hawaiʻi.

This crowd favorite fest is set to honor the historic Mōʻiliʻili district and Obon season. It will feature Honolulu’s largest bon dance.

Featuring a diversity of local food vendors, artisans, retailers and cultural entertainment, this event is community planned and programmed.

“The Summer Fest really highlights the cultural diversity, history, and businesses of Mōʻiliʻili,” said Mōʻiliʻili Hongwanji Mission President, Joanne Kealoha “The Mōʻiliʻili community welcomes everyone to come to one of Honolulu’s most historic districts and be a part of a cultural expression that has been happening for over 100 years.”

Organizers said that in 2023, the Mōʻiliʻili Summer Fest will celebrate its 10th event. The fest has grown into a popular family-friendly summer evening event that is filled with activities for keiki, bon dancing, dining and shopping.

There will also be commemorative merchandise available for purchase.

Kamehameha Schools supports this festival in partnership with the Mōʻiliʻili Hongwanji Mission and other community organizations including the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai‘i, the Mōʻiliʻili Community Center and the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

“Kamehameha Schools is proud to support the Mōʻiliʻili community and this event as we honor a decade of celebrating our roots in this vibrant neighborhood brimming with culture and diversity,” said Calvin Mann Kamehameha Schools commercial real estate planning and development director.

The festival offers the following information:

Attendees are encouraged to rideshare.

Air-Conditioned Lavatories will be available.

Parking will be available at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Complimentary shuttles will be available to/from the event.

The Mōʻiliʻili Summer Fest is a free, family-friendly community event made possible by CPB Foundation.

“The Summer Fest brings together communities to enjoy an evening filled with history, cultural diversity, food and entertainment while supporting our local businesses and paying homage to this significant area,” added Mann.

The festival will take place at the former Varsity Theatre parking lot and Coyne Street from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 2.