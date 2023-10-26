HONOLULU (KHON2) — Trick-or-treating is nearing soon. An evening when keiki get to dress up in their most fun costumes to collect copious amounts of candy.

One of the biggest fears of those who hand out those sweet treats is running out of supplies before being able to make all those keiki smile.

But do not fret. M&M has your back.

“The Halloween season is expanding, and enthusiasm is driving consumers to shop earlier and more frequently,” said Tim LeBel, President of Sales and Chief Halloween Officer at Mars Wrigley.

M&M recently discovered that nearly half of U.S. residents who celebrate Halloween worry that they may run out of enough candy for trick-or-treaters. Meanwhile, there are 89% of people who said they have eaten at least some of the candy that they had intended to give to trick-or-treaters. And they ate the candy the day before Halloween!

For some, they miscalculated how many enthusiastic keiki would be knocking on their doors while others helped themselves to the treasured candy.

In response to this discovery, M&M, a subsidiary of Mars, along with GoPuff are working together to create the first M&M Halloween Rescue Squad.

“As the authority on Halloween, we plan for the season years in advance to ensure we satisfy shoppers’ needs,” added LeBel. “From our first ever M&M’S Halloween Rescue Squad to new product innovations, we’re doing everything we can to inspire more moments of everyday happiness this season.”

This program allows candy-giver-outers the ability to call for help when they run out of candy.