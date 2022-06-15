HONOLULU (KHON2) –COVID vaccines for kids five years old and under could be available as early as next week. The Food and Drug Administration has already given its approval.

Hawaii Department of Health spokesperson Brooks Baehr said they are still waiting for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to give final approval before the youngest segment of the population get can their shots.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

In the meantime, Baehr said, DOH is already preparing.

“We have already ordered 27,400 doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines,” Baehr said. “And the first shipment the first delivery of those vaccines we expect would come sometime next week.”

If the CDC gives the vaccines the green light later this week, Baehr said they plan to distribute doses to hospitals, pediatrician offices and clinics around the state.

That means doses could be administered as early as next week.

Dr. Kara Wong Ramsey, Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children pediatrician, said she feels like this has been a long time coming.

According to DOH, around three million COVID vaccinations have been given in Hawaii since 2020, but Ramsey said the youngest segment of our population remained vulnerable.

Still, she said many have mixed emotions about it.

“I think there really is a lot of variability and impressions and concerns about parents who I talk to both in my role as a physician and also peers and with other moms that I work with,” said Ramsey.

Honolulu resident Michelle Kitashiro, whose two-year-old son was born premature, is eager to get him the shot.

“I’m just really excited that it’s finally approved so that we can protect him,” Kitashiro said.

Mother of two, Melissa Sun, said she also wants to get her eight-month-old and two-year-old vaccinated.

“She’ll be starting school as well in the fall or a preschool program,” Sun explained. “That’s another reason we’re thinking about it too cause we want to keep those teachers and other kids and families safe too so they can have a healthy social life in a safe environment.”

Other parents like Anna Armstrong want to wait a little longer

“I personally will never vaccinate the kids because it’s such a new vaccine,” Armstrong said. “I will probably hold on this for the next 10 or 15 years until we see the effect of this.”

Ramsey said the best advice for parents is to talk to their doctor.

“This a great time to consider reaching out to your pediatrician’s office and maybe even scheduling a time where you can talk with a pediatrician one on one to talk about some of your concerns and questions you have about the vaccine,” added Ramsey.

Pfizer vaccination is a three-shot series and Moderna requires two.

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

While some pharmacies will have the vaccine, they cannot give the shots to kids two years old and younger.