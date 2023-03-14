HONOLULU (KHON2) — A teenager achieved a major goal to collect 1 million recyclables to turn into college scholarships for Hawaii students.

Now the founder of “Bottles 4 College” is onto the next phase of finding eligible students.

“I’ll be honest, I wasn’t too sure if we would ever hit that, you know, when bottles for college was first starting,” said Genshu Price.

The doubts are over for Price.

“Very excited for this to be happening. But this summer for the 2023-2024 school year, we’re going to be giving out two $10,000 scholarships for students to pursue their collegiate academics,” explained Price.

Two $10,000 scholarships for two eligible students but the exact scholarship requirements are still being fleshed out. After all, he’s juggling a non-profit, being a teenager and finishing his freshman year at Stanford Online School.

But he does want fellow Hawaii students to know this.

“If they’re pursuing their academics well and that they’re really trying to get to college, then the Bottles 4 College scholarship is for them because we’re trying to give a pathway to higher education for students here in Hawaii,” explained Price