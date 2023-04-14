HONOLULU (KHON2) — The bravery and honor with which Nisei soldiers served during World War II cannot be understated.

With their heroism and skills, they saved several villages in Italy and France from German occupation, were the first to free concentration camp prisoners at Dachau, saved a Texas platoon from eminent death and saved thousands of Okinawan lives.

In particular, the U.S. 442nd Regimental Combat Team from United States Seventh Army were decorated with 18,000 individual medals for their heroism and bravery.

Brushed aside by history and mostly used as fodder during the war, these soldiers died in the thousands as they bravely met the call to fight back at the early 20th centuries move toward fascism.

Most Nisei soldiers had been detained in Japanese-American concentration camps in the U.S. when they volunteered to serve the U.S. military, and most all of them had family that continued to be held in these camps while they served in the war.

Only a handful of Nisei returned home alive after WW2, and even fewer are still around to provide their insights and memories of a time when they rose to extraordinary heights of bravery and skill.

Fast-forward to Friday, April 14, 2023. The Nisei Veterans Legacy announced that Boy Scouts Troop 5-0 from Kapolei and other community and family volunteers helped with an Eagle Scout project to provide 2,000 Nisei soldiers’ headstones with geotagging.

Because so many Nisei soldiers lost their lives protecting innocent lives in the European and Pacific theaters of WW2, many descendants have a hard time locating the gravesites of loved ones passed.

The project came about due to what NVL called an unmet need. When they were prepping for the 2022 Nisei Veterans Legacy’s annual Nisei Soldiers Memorial Service at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in September, the Boy Scouts who did this project, volunteered to place flags on each and every headstone the day before the event.

“Even within a specific area using a list of names, volunteers were going up, down, left and right, sometimes passing the same graves two to three times looking for the headstones’ letter and number, which were not always in order,” said Sage Tottori, a Life scout who successfully led the project to earn an Eagle scout ranking.

It was due to Tottori’s vision that the project was initiated. According to NVL, Tottori reached out to them and offered to geotag each headstone so that those who want to honor the memories of the Nisei soldiers would be able to locate them.

NVL said Lynn Heirakuji, its then president, “wholeheartedly embraced it as an innovative way to continue to involve youth in perpetuating the legacy of Hawaiʻi’s Nisei soldiers.”

It was at the urging of Boy Scout leadership and with support from Gene Maestes, public affairs specialist with the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, that Tottori was able to dive into the project.

“These are the types of projects that excite us at the NVL. We appreciate Sage’s dedication and his team’s infusion of fresh, new ideas and innovative use of technology to honor the Nisei soldiers who sacrificed so much for those of all ethnicities in Hawai‘i,” said Heirakuji, board director and past president of the NVL.

NVL’s mission is to perpetuate the legacy of the Nisei soldiers by cultivating the next generation of supporters. And, Tottori’s idea ended up being the linchpin to ensure the continued success of their mission.

“This not only offers a practical benefit for families who will be looking for their loved ones’ final resting place but also gives those of us who are direct descendants hope and confidence that Hawai‘i’s next generation of leaders will continue to honor the contributions and legacy of the nisei soldiers like my dad,” Heirakuji added. “Mahalo to the Punchbowl team and the Boy Scouts!”

For Tottori, this was not only about earning another Eagle Scout badge. He is a descendent of one of the only Buddhist priests from the Shingon Mission who was not incarcerated during the war. He is also related to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, the first Black justice to serve in the Supreme Court.

“[Bishop Mitsumyo Tottori] felt because his children were born in Hawai‘i, he owed his loyalty to the United States and the U.S. government and that his children should continue that loyalty,” Tottori said. “This Eagle project helps connect me spiritually to my great grandpa’s wishes.”

Young Tottori reflected on his great-grandfather’s mission.

“He was another example of the need to stand for inclusion, diversity and equity and a personal reminder of sacrifices made that are still important today,” Tottori stated.

The Boy Scouts said that a volunteer team plans to continue the geotagging project for other Nisei soldiers as they pass and will add them to the Find A Grave app.

In case you want to learn more about these extraordinary soldiers, the 18th annual Nisei Soldiers Memorial Service will take place at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl. The ceremony will be held on Sunday, Sept. 24 beginning at 9:30 am. This is free and open to the public.