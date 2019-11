HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced it will award the State of Hawai‘i $20 million to help build a new pedestrian bridge over Ala Moana Boulevard. The new bridge will connect Ala Moana Beach Park and Kewalo Harbor to Ward Village, the Ala Moana Center, and the future Ward rail station.

U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), a member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, worked with DOT to secure the funding for the project.