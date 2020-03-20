Missing: Wade Yamamoto

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Wade Yamamoto.

He was last seen leaving his Pearl City residence on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at around 11 p.m.

His vehicle was later found on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, parked unattended near Camp Erdman in the Mokuleia area. His family and friends are very concerned for his safety and well-being.

Yamamoto is 52-years-old. He is described to be 5’2″ and is around 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.