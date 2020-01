HAWAII ISLAND (KHON2) – Big Island police are asking for the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Treeny Shiraki. She was reported as missing and was last seen on August 11 in Captain Cook.

Shiraki is known to frequent North Kohala.

She is 5-feet-1-inch, 110 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information, please contact Officer Oliver Agustin at (808) 326-4646 ext. 302 or the department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.