Missing: Toyoki Morimoto

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Big Island police say Toyoki Morimoto, who is 95 years old, is missing.

He was last seen in the morning on Monday, March 22, 2021 in the Orchidland Subdivision in Puna.

Police say he walked away from home and he needs medication.

Morimoto was last seen wearing a beige cap, blue and brown checkered jacket, blue jean shorts and sandals.

If you see him, call Big Island police at (808) 935-3311 attention Officer Laurence Davis. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.