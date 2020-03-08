Missing: Tevita Moala

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island police are searching for Tevita Moala, who has been missing since March 6.

Police say that Moala, who needs medication, is described as 5’5″ and is around 200 pounds, has brown eyes and shoulder-length brown hair.

He was wearing a gray shirt and black slacks, and was last seen in the Panaeawa area on foot.

Anyone with information asked to contact Officer Tyler Jelsma of the South Hilo Patrol Division at 935-3311.