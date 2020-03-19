HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island Police are searching for a 35-year-old Kailua-Kona woman who was reported missing.

Stacie Horst was last seen on March 17 leaving her residence in the Holualoa area operating a silver-colored Toyota Highlander sport utility vehicle (the Toyota Highlander has since been located).

Horst is described as being 5-feet-10-inches, 145 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair. She was last seen wearing a brown tank top, gray sweater, cutoff denim shorts, black slippers, and a burgundy hat.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.