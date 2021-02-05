Missing snorkeler found unresponsive off Maui

File – Maui Fire Department (MFD) officials respond to a missing snorkeler in Kapalua Bay, Maui, on Feb. 5, 2021. (MFD)

KAPALUA BAY, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 63-year-old North Carolina man is dead after he was found unresponsive approximately 100-150 yards offshore from Kapalua Bay by Maui Fire Department (MFD) officials on Friday, Feb. 5.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Fire officials said, jetski units and rescue swimmers along with Air 1 searched the area after a snorkeler was reported missing around 3 p.m. on Friday.

The 63-year-old snorkeler was found at approximately 4 p.m. and was transported to shore by jetski units.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene despite onshore lifesaving efforts from medics and fire personnel, according to MFD.