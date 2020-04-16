Missing: Sasa Toaiva

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island authorities are looking for a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding her.

Sasa Toaiva was last seen in the Honomu area on February 2.

She is described as five-feet-one-inch, 125 pounds with long straight brown hair, medium complexion and hazel eyes.

Police ask anyone who may have information about the whereabouts of Toaiva to contact Officer James Steffen of the Area I Juvenile Aid Section at (808) 961-8810 or email at james.steffen@hawaiicounty.gov.