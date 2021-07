HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police and Crimestoppers need your help finding a missing 80-year-old man.

They say Samuel Kalilikane suffers from dementia.

He was last seen walking away from the Queen’s Medical Center West in Rwa yesterday at 3 p-m.

He’s familiar with the Nanakuli and Waianae areas.

He’s described as 5’9″tall, and weighs 150 pounds.

If you’ve seen him or know where he is, call crimestoppers at 955-8300.