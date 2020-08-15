Missing: Ryan Rodriguez

WAILEA-MAKENA, HAWAII (KHON2) — Maui police need your help to find 28-year-old Ryan Rodriguez.

He was last seen before 8:20 p.m. Aug. 14 walking in the area of Kauhale Street.

He had a white t-shirt, tan shorts and no shoes.

He does not have a vehicle.

He is often in the Kihei area.

Police say he is Hispanic, approximately 6’2″ and weighs 210 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes.

There is a tribal tattoo on his left arm and another tattoo on his right leg.

If you know anything about him call the Maui Police Department Non-Emergency number at 808-244-6400 and in an emergency dial 9-1-1.

