Missing: Ruby Isnor

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Ruby Isnor, who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

She was last seen leaving her hotel room on Niu Street in Waikiki on December 20, 2019, around 7:40 p.m.

She is a visitor and has been staying at various hotels in Waikiki and is unable to find her way back.

Isnor is 76-years-old and is described to be 5’2″ weighing around 145 pounds. She has auburn hair and brown eyes. Isnor was last seen wearing a gray jacket, a red sweater, black pants, carrying a red bag.

Her family and friends are concerned for her safety and well being.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.