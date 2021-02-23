Missing Puna man found dead near Aloha Estates, murder investigation underway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island police have identified the body of a man who was found buried in a shallow grave in the Aloha Estates subdivision of Puna.

The body was first discovered on January 5. Due to the victim’s stage of decomposition, police say positive identification was made by comparison of dental records.

According to Hawaii Island Police, the victim was identified as 34-year-old Andrew Cawley, who was reported missing and last seen on Dec. 23.

According to Cawley’s friends, he was last seen in Aloha Estates in Mountain View.

The Area I Criminal Investigation Section is continuing this investigation which is classified as a second-degree murder.

Police ask that anyone who may have information relative to this investigation to call the police department’s non-emergency number at 935-3311, or Detective Jeremy Kubojiri of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at 961-2378 or email jeremy.kubojiri@hawaiicounty.gov.

They can also call Lieutenant Rio Amon-Wilkins of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at 961-2252 or email rio.amon-wilkins@hawaiicounty.gov.