Missing: Police need your help finding Douglas Mantei

KIHEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui County police are seeking your help in finding 44-year-old, Douglas Mantei who was last heard from on Sept. 29.

The Kihei man was reported missing by a family member who said they haven’t heard from him since a telephone conversation on Sept. 29. Mantei is described as a 6-foot tall Caucasian male weighing at about 190 pounds. Family members say he has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to the missing persons report, Mantei usually frequents the Paia, Haiku and Kihei areas.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 244-6400, or dial 911 in an emergency.

