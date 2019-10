HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police and Crimestoppers need your help finding a missing man.

They say that Steven Meyers last spoke with his family on Saturday at approximately 6 p.m.

He was possibly driving his gold Nissan Altima.

The vehicle has since been located and recovered.

Meyers works and frequents the Kapolei and Campbell Industrial areas.

If you know where he is call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.