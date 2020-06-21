Missing person: Kenneth Sands

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find Kenneth Sands.

His friend reported him missing on June 18, 2020. The friend has had no contact with him since mid-April.

Sands is a 33-year-old Caucasian male who is approximately 5’10” tall and weighs about 270 lbs. Sands has brown hair and hazel eyes.

He often goes to Lahaina especially around 505 Front Street.

He uses the Maui Bus.

Sands has no known family members on the island

If you know where Sands is call the Maui Police Department Non-Emergency number at (808) 244-6400. You may reference the report number 20-021481.

