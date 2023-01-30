HONOLULU (KHON2) — A missing persons case turned out to be an apparent murder, suicide after Honolulu police said they found the bodies of two people.

Frank Camaro and Johnallyn Illae were reported missing on Jan. 26.

Later in the day, Camaro was found deceased in a room at the Ala Moana Hotel. HPD said he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and the gun was recovered in the hotel room.

Police continued to search for Illae and located her vehicle outside a residence in Waikele, on the morning of Jan. 27.

Illae was later located in an apartment at the Waikele complex on Jan. 29. According to police, she was found deceased, bound with zip ties, in a bathtub.

Illae’s body was decomposed and an immediate determination on cause of death could not be made at the time.

An autopsy on Monday morning, discovered that she had likely been strangled.

Thoemmes said Camaro and Illae knew each other and had met to discuss things in Camaro’s vehicle. They returned to the Waikele apartment where, Thoemmes said, an altercation took place before Camaro strangled Illae and left the apartment for the Ala Moana Hotel.

Police have reclassified the missing person case as a murder in the second degree.