Maui Fire personnel were called to Maliko Bay for the report of a missing opihi picker. The caller stated that her friend had gone to pick opihi at around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20. When he did not return, she called 911.
Fire personnel searched along the shore in the dark. They suspended the search at 3:15 a.m.
When the search resumed Thursday morning, personnel spotted the man on the far east end of Maliko Bay at approximately 7:10 a.m.
The man, in his 50s, told rescuers that he got stranded as large surf pounded the shoreline and he stayed in a safe location overnight.
The man reportedly had no injuries and refused medical attention.
- Missing opihi picker found alive
- Congress supports Hong Kong democracy protesters
- Police: Man shot at McCarran International Airport attacked officers, injuring 1
- Pedestrian killed while crossing street, truck who hit her fled scene
- Sexual assault survivor, senator advocates for new act to protect women against violence