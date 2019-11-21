Missing opihi picker found alive

Maui Fire personnel were called to Maliko Bay for the report of a missing opihi picker. The caller stated that her friend had gone to pick opihi at around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20. When he did not return, she called 911.

Fire personnel searched along the shore in the dark. They suspended the search at 3:15 a.m.

When the search resumed Thursday morning, personnel spotted the man on the far east end of Maliko Bay at approximately 7:10 a.m.

The man, in his 50s, told rescuers that he got stranded as large surf pounded the shoreline and he stayed in a safe location overnight.

The man reportedly had no injuries and refused medical attention.