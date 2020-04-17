Missing: Nonie Patino

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public’s

assistance in locating Nonie Patino, who may be emotionally distraught.

She was last in the area of Kinau Street and Victoria Street on April 16, 2020, at about

5:00 p.m. Her family and friends are concerned for her safety and well being.

Patino is 61-years-old, about 5’1″ and around 150 pounds. Police say that her hair is salt and pepper and has brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.