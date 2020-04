HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 27-year-old Mountain View woman who had been missing since April 7 has been found by Hawaii Island police officials.

According to HPD, Mary Alexis Patterson was located by detectives on Thursday afternoon, April 23, just before 1 p.m. at a residence on Alii Koa Street in Glenwood.

She was found in good health, police say.