Missing: Michael John Heneli Alameda

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Police are asking the public for help in locating Michael John Heneli Alameda who has been missing since January 27, 2020.

He is described as 5’8″, 130 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair, he has a goatee and was last seen walking on foot in the Kukuau area of Hilo sometime in the afternoon of the 27th.

Police ask anyone who may have seen him or have information on where he can be located to call Officer Shane Hanley of the South Hilo Patrol Division at 935-3311.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 961-8300.

Alameda also has a warrant of arrest.