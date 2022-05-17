HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police on the Big Island need the public’s help to find a missing woman.

Hilo resident Mele A. Kuli, 71, was last seen leaving Kaieie Place in Hilo on Monday, May 16 around 4 p.m. in a 2014 gold Toyota Highlander.

The license plate is ZCN988.

She was last seen wearing a gray colored blouse and blue jeans pants.

She is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 235 pounds, and she has gray hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, please call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or contact Officer Dustin Chaves at dustin.chaves@hawaiicounty.gov.