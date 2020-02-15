Missing: Megan May Funderburk

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The search continues for an Oregon woman who went missing on the Big Island this week.

24-year-old Megan May Funderburk was last seen in Hilo on February 9 near Wainaku scenic point.

Two days later, a woman went to the police station to report Megan missing after she had been contacted by Began’s boyfriend.

“He indicated that on Sunday evening, that he and Megan were in the area of Wainaku scenic lookout, which is about a mile outside of Hilo,” said Lt. Rio Amon-Wilkins of the Hawaii Police Department. “She had gotten out of the car to get something to eat, and she never came back to the car.”

She has a Star of David tattoo on her chest, multiple tattoos on her left arm and shoulder, and a nose piercing.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Detective William Brown at (808) 961-2384 or email william.brown@hawaiicounty.gov or Lieutenant Rio Amon-Wilkins at (808) 961-2252 or email rio.amon-wilkins@hawaiicounty.gov or the police department’s non-emercency number at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.