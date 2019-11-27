Missing Makakilo resident who suffers from Dementia

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Milton Ishii who suffers from Dementia.

Ishii was last seen leaving his Makakilo residence on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at approximately 8:30 a.m.

Ishii is known to frequent the Kapolei and Waipahu areas.

His family and friends are concerned for his safety and well-being.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips t