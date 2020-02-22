Missing: Lup Yen Peter Young

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui police need your help finding a missing man.

He is 44-year -old Lup Yen Peter Young of Kahului.

Peter was last seen Monday morning on February 17, 2020 when he was dropped off at Kahului airport.

No one has heard from him since.

Police believe he may be on Oahu.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.