The University of Hawaii football team will head to Idaho to play the 19th ranked Boise State Broncos on Saturday. It'll be the second time the Rainbow Warriors will play on Boise State's vaunted blue field this season, but this time, the Mountain West Conference title will be on the line.

Their first encounter happened on October 12th and ended in a 59-37 loss for UH. It was the Rainbow Warriors' 7th straight loss to the Broncos, a losing streak stretching back over a decade. There was, however, some silver lining on the loss: it was the closest score since the streak began in 2008, when Boise State beat UH 27-7. From 2009 on, the Broncos won by an average of 41 points.