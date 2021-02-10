Missing Kauai fisherman found dead underneath Ahukini Landing

File – A Kauai Fire Department helicopter searches for a missing fisherman near Ahukini Landing in Kauai, Hawaii, on Feb. 10, 2021. (Kauai Fire Department photo)

LĪHUʿE, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 63-year Līhuʽe man was found dead directly below the pier at Ahukini Landing on Wednesday, Feb. 10, after Kauai police received a missing person call around 11 a.m.

Officials identified the missing fisherman as Don Jeffries III, and say there was no sign of foul play.

According to the Kauai Fire Department (KFD), the missing person call was made to police after a vehicle was discovered unattended in a nearby parking lot. Fishing equipment and keys were also reported to have been found on the pier with no one in the area.

KFD rescue, air and dive units responded to the scene with Ocean Safety Bureau (OSB) officials and conducted an area search at the location where Jeffries was last believed to be. Kauai police also responded and closed the Ahukini Landing parking lot while the search was ongoing.

OSB lifeguards and KFD personnel found the 63-year-old directly below the pier shortly after the parking lot was closed, according to KFD.

Jeffries was pronounced at the scene, fire officials said, and an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.