Missing Kapaa man arrested

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) – A 60-year-old Kauai man who was reported missing on July 4 has been arrested.

Nicholas Whittingham of Kapaa was taken into custody by the Kauai Police Department around 11:30 a.m. on Monday morning.

Whittingham was wanted for an incident that occurred on June 30, where he allegedly assaulted a taxi driver and attempted to steal her vehicle after she drove him home.

He then got away from police.

Whittingham was found by KPD two days later on July 2 at the Waipouli Beach Resort, where he evaded arrest again by jumping into a nearby river and swimming away.

On July 6, he was seen camping out next to Kapaa Bypass Road, where the landowner called police after recognizing him as a missing person.

After his arrest, Whittingham was brought to Wilcox Memorial Hospital where he was medically cleared.

He is being held on a $6,000 bail for unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, and second-degree assault.

