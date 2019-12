HAWAII (KHON2) – A woman was found dead at an address on Huaala Street in Kailua-Kona on Tuesday, December 3, around 4:32 p.m.

Police responded to the address and were able to identify her as 34-year-old Lucille Arboleda, who was reported missing on Sunday, December 1.

An autopsy was conducted Wednesday morning, December 4, and police have determined that there is no foul play involved in the case.