HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sheriff’s are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing Kahi Mohala patient.

The Department of Health reported that Kyland Ancheta-Castillo went missing Tuesday afternoon.

The 24-year old is 5-foot-7 and weighs 146 pounds.

He has black hair, brown eyes and also has a tattoo of a tear drop under his right eye.

Anyone who has seen Ancheta-Castillo should call 911.