Missing hiker found on Kuliouou Ridge Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A hiker that was missing on Saturday afternoon has been found on Sunday morning.
Friends and family say Sheila Lim was last seen around 1 p.m. Saturday on the Kuliouou Ridge Trail.
Lim was with her group of friends and family.
Lim’s niece posted on social media that her aunt was missing.
After seeing the post, a good samaritan went out to see if she could help find her, and she found Lim Sunday morning.
The Honolulu Fire Department is in the process of getting her.
It is reported she has some minor injuries.
