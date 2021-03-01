Missing hiker found dead as rescuers continue search efforts for second man

EAST MAUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A missing hiker has been found dead near Waikamoi Stream.

The two men from California were reported missing Saturday evening, after taking off on a hike near Waikamoi Trail in East Maui. MFD, with help from the United States Coast Guard, began conducting a search and rescue, which remains ongoing.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

On Sunday morning, at approximately 10:15 a.m., MFD crews recovered the body of one of the hikers. The victim has not yet been identified, but was found approximately 50-yards offshore where Waikamoi Stream enters the ocean.

MFD says the second victim is still missing and fire personnel are continuing their search.

A rescue aircraft and rescue boat have been deployed.

MFD is urging the public to stay away from the trail while the search is underway to help searchers operate as effectively as possible.