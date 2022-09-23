HONOLULU (KHON2) – The body of a missing diver was found 30 feet below the ocean’s surface according to Honolulu Ocean Safety.

Friday morning at 10:55 a.m. Ocean Safety responded to a 911 call for a missing diver described as a 77-year-old local male who was last seen diving between Chinaman’s Hat and Kipapa Island.

Lifeguards quickly made contact with the 911 caller and boarded an 18-foot boat off Kipapa Island to begin their extensive search.

Honolulu Ocean Safety, Honolulu Fire Department, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Marine Corps Base Hawaii’s waterfront operations all assisted in the search for the missing diver.

According to Ocean Safety, the lifeguards searched with a jet ski while another search was taking place through air.

By 1:30 p.m. on Friday the missing diver was located and brought to the shore where Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) met the crews at He’eia Kea Pier Boat Harbor.

EMS paramedics reported the patient to be deceased.