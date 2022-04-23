HONOLULU (KHON2) — On April 22, a 24-year-old Kula man was reported missing after police said he failed to return from fishing earlier that day.

Maui Police Department said his vehicle was located unattended near the parking lot of Waianapanapa State Park.

Search and rescue efforts continued around 6:00 a.m. on April 23 by first responders and the missing man’s family.

Police said that at around 4:36 p.m. the man was located about 50 yards offshore from the state park, deceased in the ocean.

The investigation is ongoing.