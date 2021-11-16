Missing diver’s body recovered near Kaupo Beach in Waimanalo

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department received an emergency call on Monday at 10:48 p.m. for a missing diver near Makai Pier, in Waimanalo.

HFD said the missing diver was night diving with five companions when they say he did not return from the dive. The companions retrieved his dive light but could not find him.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Around 10:58 p.m., firefighters began their search with Air 1 searching above Maunalua bay. With bystanders’ help, HFD said the body of an approximately 35-year-old missing diver was found around 12:30 a.m. near Kaupo Beach on Tuesday Morning.

According to HFD, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was performed on the diver before he was transferred to Emergency Medical Services (EMS). The diver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Honolulu police are still investigating the scene.