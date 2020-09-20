Missing diver found, swimmer in critical condition, more rescues by Ocean Safety on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and Ocean Safety responded to multiple emergencies on Sept. 19.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Over in Kapolei around 9:30 a.m., two women, both 29, were caught in a current and were pulled out roughly 1,000 yards off of Electric Beach. The husband of one of the women called 911. A lifeguard paddled out and helped them onto a boat that stopped to help. More Ocean Safety lifeguards responded to the scene and brought both women to shore by jet ski.

Paramedics were called to the scene for one of the women who had apparently swallowed water. They evaluated the woman but she was not taken to a hospital.

Just before 12 p.m. in Kahala, two kayakers were rescued after being reportedly in distress in the surf outside of Kahala beach Park. Both did not require any medical attention.

Over in Hawaii Kai around 1 p.m., a couple in their 20s were knocked off of the rocks at Spitting Caves into rough ocean conditions. They were later rescued by Ocean Safety and treated by paramedics. Officials said there was also a third person, a man, but he was able to get to shore by himself.

All refused transport to a hospital.

Just shortly after that at Kaimana Beach, located in Waikiki, Ocean Safety responded to an unresponsive, local 72-year-old man in the water. He was found face down. Responders brought him to shore and tried to revive him.

Paramedics arrived on the scene and transported him to an emergency room in critical condition.

Just before 2 p.m. in Waimanalo, a 19-year-old male driver was reported missing off of Kaiona Beach Park. The friends of the diver told officials that they had all went diving together and then called 911. Responders shortly found the man and brought him to shore safely.

Latest Stories on KHON2