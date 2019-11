HAWAII (KHON2) — Police on the Big Island are looking for a 52-year-old Pahoa man who’s reportedly missing.

Brian Keith Freitas was last seen in Pahoa on November 18.

He is described to be 5-feet-10-inches and 190 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.