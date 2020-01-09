HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island Police are asking for the public’s assistance with locating a 48-year old Puna woman who was reported missing.

Beth Maynard, with a last known address in Keaau, is described as being 5-feet-2-inches, 160 pounds having a medium build with brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen Friday evening, January 3, in the Ocean View area of Kau wearing a black dress and slippers.

Anyone who may have information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311 or Officer Christopher Ross, of the Kau Patrol Division at (808) 939-2520.