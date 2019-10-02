Missing person: Antonina Kabanchenko

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Antonina Kabanchenko, who suffers from a medical condition that requires daily medication.

Antonina was last seen walking away from her residence on Kapiolani Boulevard on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at approximately 8:15 p.m.

Her family and friends are concerned for her safety and well-being. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.

