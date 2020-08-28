Missing: Anetelea “Andrew” Laupola

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Have you seen this man? CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public’s help in finding Anetelea “Andrew” Laupola.

Officials say that he suffers from numerous medical conditions, such as Alzheimer’s Disease, which requires daily medication.

He was last seen at his home in the Waipahu area on Thursday, Aug. 27, at about 4:30 a.m.

He is 69-years-old and is about five feet and 10 inches tall. He weighs roughly 175 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. He is possibly wearing a white shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone with information about the man’s whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.

