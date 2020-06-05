Missing: Aidyn Grace Makana Cruse

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police on Hawaii Island are looking for the a young girl who was reported missing.

Fifteen-year-old Aidyn Grace Makana Cruse was last seen in the Hilo area, May 23, at about 2:30 a.m.

She is described as being five-feet-seven-inches, 147 pounds, having a fair complexion, with shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes. She wears prescription glasses and has braces.

She was last seen wearing a light blue long-sleeved t-shirt with the word “obey” on it and red roses on the sleeves, black athletic shorts, and black slip-on sandals.

Police ask anyone who may have information about the whereabouts of Cruse to call contact Officer James Steffen of the Area I Juvenile Aid Section at (808) 961-8810, via email at james.steffen@hawaiicounty.gov or the Hawaii Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

THE LATEST ON KHON2