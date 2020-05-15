Missing: 74-year-old Robert Walker who suffers from dementia

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public’s help in locating Robert Walker, who suffers from dementia.

He was last seen at his Makana Road residence in the Haleiwa area on Wednesday, May 13,

2020, at about 3:30 p.m. He is not familiar with the area as he just recently moved from Mililani.

His family and friends are concerned for his safetyand well being.

Walker is 74-years-old, about 5’6″ and 140 pounds. Police say he has salt and pepper colored hair and blue eyes. Officials do not have any information on what he was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.