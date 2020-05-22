Missing: 74-year-old Marilyn Dresdner

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department need the public’s

help in finding Marilyn Dresdner, who suffers from Dementia and other medical conditions that require daily medications.

She was last seen in the area of The Queen’s Medical Center in West Oahu on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, around 10:30 p.m.

Dresdner is familiar with the Waipahu and Salt Lake areas. Her family and friends are concerned for her safety and well-being.

Police officials say that the woman is Hawaiian and is 74-years-old. She’s 5’1″ and about 150 pounds. She has gray hair and black-colored eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink and orange jacket.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send an anonymous web tip.

