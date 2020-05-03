Missing: 61-year-old Bob Johnson

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public’s help in locating Bob Johnson, who suffers from Dementia.

He was last seen walking away from his Leilani Street residence in the Kalihi area on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at about 11:00 a.m. He is known to frequent the Kamehameha Shopping Center and the Lanakila area.

Bob normally travels on the OTS Bus. His family and friends are concerned for his safety and well
being.

He is 61-years-old, weighs about 160 pounds, and is 5’8″ tall. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black pants, and a baseball hat.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at
955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

79° / 67°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 79° 67°

Sunday

79° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 79° 67°

Monday

78° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 78° 66°

Tuesday

79° / 65°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 79° 65°

Wednesday

79° / 66°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 79° 66°

Thursday

77° / 66°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 77° 66°

Friday

77° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 77° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

76°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

74°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

72°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

72°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

70°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

69°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

72°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

74°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

76°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

78°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

Trending Stories