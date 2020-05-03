Missing: 61-year-old Bob Johnson

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public’s help in locating Bob Johnson, who suffers from Dementia.

He was last seen walking away from his Leilani Street residence in the Kalihi area on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at about 11:00 a.m. He is known to frequent the Kamehameha Shopping Center and the Lanakila area.

Bob normally travels on the OTS Bus. His family and friends are concerned for his safety and well

being.

He is 61-years-old, weighs about 160 pounds, and is 5’8″ tall. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black pants, and a baseball hat.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at

955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.