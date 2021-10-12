Missing 600 lbs. of bananas? Hilo police are looking for the owner

WAINAKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Police in Hilo are looking for the owners of 600 lbs. of bananas that are part of an Agricultural Theft investigation in Wainaku.

Patrol officers responded to a facility off Mamalahoa Hwy. on Oct. 7 at around 6:20 p.m. to find two men with the large amount of bananas, in a vehicle.

Officers reported that the bananas had recently been picked, though the men did not have a bill of sale or receipt for transport.

The two suspects were identified and the produce was recovered.

Where the bananas came from and who owns them remain unknown.

Police ask anyone with information about the theft to contact Jonathan Masutani at (808) 961-2213 or jonathan.masutani@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters can also call the department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311. Those who would like to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at (808) 961-8300.