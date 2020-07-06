Missing: 60-year-old Nicholas Whittingham

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Have you seen this man? The Kauai Police Department needs the public’s help in finding a missing person.

Nicholas Whittingham, 60, of Kapaa, was last seen on July 2 on the east side of the island behind the Waipouli Beach Resort.

Whittingham is five feet and ten inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He is caucasian and has a fair complexion. Whittingham has a British accent, as well as long, blond hair and blue eyes.

Kauai officials say that he may be in need of medical attention.

Kauai police have been searching for him since he was reported missing in the late afternoon on Saturday, July 4.

Anyone with information about Whittingham’s whereabouts on Kauai is urged to call KPD Dispatch at 241-1711. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers Kauai at 246-8300.

